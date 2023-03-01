Wednesday's game at NIU Convocation Center has the Northern Illinois Huskies (15-12) going head-to-head against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (14-13) at 7:00 PM (on March 1). Our computer prediction projects a 71-65 victory for Northern Illinois, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Eagles are coming off of a 75-67 loss to Kent State in their most recent game on Saturday.

Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Illinois 71, Eastern Michigan 65

Eastern Michigan Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Eagles defeated the North Dakota State Bison 73-55 on December 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Eastern Michigan is 12-4 (.750%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.

Eastern Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

71-49 at home over IUPUI (No. 174) on November 23

66-61 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 205) on January 21

61-57 at home over Buffalo (No. 225) on February 23

51-44 on the road over Xavier (No. 231) on December 17

62-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 243) on January 25

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights