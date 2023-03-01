Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the Western Michigan Broncos (11-16) and Central Michigan Chippewas (6-21) going head to head at University Arena has a projected final score of 71-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Michigan, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Chippewas' last game on Saturday ended in an 84-80 loss to Northern Illinois.
Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Western Michigan 71, Central Michigan 64
Central Michigan Schedule Analysis
- Against the North Dakota State Bison on December 3, the Chippewas registered their best win of the season, a 66-65 home victory.
- Central Michigan has the most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (eight).
Central Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 205) on January 4
- 72-71 at home over Buffalo (No. 225) on February 11
- 83-80 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 251) on February 15
- 69-66 at home over Ohio (No. 294) on January 25
- 80-62 at home over Chicago State (No. 356) on January 1
Central Michigan Performance Insights
- The Chippewas put up 65 points per game (182nd in college basketball) while allowing 74.8 per contest (352nd in college basketball). They have a -266 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.8 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Central Michigan has scored 68.3 points per game in MAC play, and 65 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Chippewas are averaging 1.2 more points per game at home (66.8) than away (65.6).
- Central Michigan gives up 72.3 points per game at home, and 78.2 on the road.
- While the Chippewas are putting up 65 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their last 10 games, producing 69.6 a contest.
