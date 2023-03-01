Wednesday's game between the Western Michigan Broncos (11-16) and Central Michigan Chippewas (6-21) going head to head at University Arena has a projected final score of 71-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Michigan, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Chippewas' last game on Saturday ended in an 84-80 loss to Northern Illinois.

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Michigan 71, Central Michigan 64

Central Michigan Schedule Analysis

Against the North Dakota State Bison on December 3, the Chippewas registered their best win of the season, a 66-65 home victory.

Central Michigan has the most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (eight).

Central Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

79-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 205) on January 4

72-71 at home over Buffalo (No. 225) on February 11

83-80 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 251) on February 15

69-66 at home over Ohio (No. 294) on January 25

80-62 at home over Chicago State (No. 356) on January 1

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Central Michigan Performance Insights