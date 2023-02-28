Coming off a win last time out, the Ottawa Senators will host the Detroit Red Wings (who lost their previous game) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

The Senators matchup with the Red Wings will air on ESPN+, TSN5, BSDET, and RDS, so tune in to take in the action.

Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN5, BSDET, and RDS
  • Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Red Wings vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/27/2023 Senators Red Wings 6-2 OTT
12/31/2022 Red Wings Senators 4-2 DET
12/17/2022 Red Wings Senators 6-3 OTT

Red Wings Stats & Trends

  • The Red Wings give up 3.2 goals per game (187 in total), 17th in the league.
  • With 179 goals (3.0 per game), the Red Wings have the league's 21st-ranked offense.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Red Wings are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Dylan Larkin 58 22 35 57 33 44 53.7%
David Perron 59 15 23 38 26 27 25%
Filip Hronek 59 9 29 38 29 11 -
Dominik Kubalik 58 16 21 37 14 11 50%
Lucas Raymond 51 15 18 33 18 23 33.3%

Senators Stats & Trends

  • The Senators rank 17th in goals against, allowing 187 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.
  • The Senators rank 19th in the NHL with 181 goals scored (3.1 per game).
  • Over the last 10 games, the Senators are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Senators have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that time.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Brady Tkachuk 59 25 37 62 40 19 47.4%
Tim Stützle 55 27 33 60 42 40 38.7%
Claude Giroux 59 24 33 57 25 35 59.8%
Alex DeBrincat 59 19 31 50 27 32 63.6%
Drake Batherson 59 19 30 49 28 26 37.5%

