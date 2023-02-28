Tuesday's game at Athletics Center O'rena has the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-16) squaring off against the Wright State Raiders (7-23) at 7:00 PM ET on February 28. Our computer prediction projects a 73-67 victory for Oakland, who are favored by our model.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Golden Grizzlies earned a 79-76 win over Northern Kentucky.

Oakland vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Oakland vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 73, Wright State 67

Oakland Schedule Analysis

When the Golden Grizzlies beat the Northern Kentucky Norse, who are ranked No. 156 in our computer rankings, on February 25 by a score of 79-76, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

Oakland 2022-23 Best Wins

74-67 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 156) on January 13

74-67 at home over Akron (No. 188) on November 7

74-71 at home over Milwaukee (No. 233) on February 3

82-74 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 252) on December 17

66-64 on the road over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 257) on December 4

Oakland Performance Insights