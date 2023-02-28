Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Horizon Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game at Hilliard Gates Sports Center has the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-18) taking on the Detroit Mercy Titans (5-24) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 28). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 70-57 victory as our model heavily favors Purdue Fort Wayne.
The Titans head into this matchup following an 86-74 loss to Wright State on Saturday.
Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Detroit Mercy vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction
- Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 70, Detroit Mercy 57
Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis
- The Titans' best win this season came against the IUPUI Jaguars, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 173) in our computer rankings. The Titans brought home the 57-48 win at home on February 16.
- The Mastodons have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (eight).
- Detroit Mercy has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (10).
Detroit Mercy 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-58 at home over Robert Morris (No. 291) on January 7
- 61-55 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 291) on February 9
- 70-65 at home over Canisius (No. 322) on November 13
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Detroit Mercy Performance Insights
- The Titans' -474 scoring differential (being outscored by 16.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 55.9 points per game (334th in college basketball) while allowing 72.3 per contest (336th in college basketball).
- Detroit Mercy has averaged 1.7 fewer points in Horizon play (54.2) than overall (55.9).
- At home the Titans are putting up 62.1 points per game, 11.9 more than they are averaging away (50.2).
- In 2022-23 Detroit Mercy is conceding 0.1 fewer points per game at home (72.2) than away (72.3).
- The Titans have performed better offensively over their previous 10 games, generating 58.4 points per contest, 2.5 more than their season average of 55.9.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.