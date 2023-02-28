Brook Lopez will hope to make a difference for the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Brooklyn Nets.

Lopez, in his previous game (February 26 win against the Suns) put up 22 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

In this article, we break down Lopez's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.7 15.7 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 8.5 Assists -- 1.2 1.0 PRA 20.5 22.5 25.2 PR 19.5 21.3 24.2 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Brook Lopez's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 12.0% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.0 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 12.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Lopez's opponents, the Nets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 98.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 26th in possessions per game with 101.8.

On defense, the Nets have allowed 112.9 points per game, which is 14th-best in the NBA.

The Nets are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league, allowing 44.4 rebounds per game.

The Nets concede 22.9 assists per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

The Nets concede 12 made 3-pointers per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

Brook Lopez vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 30 23 5 0 2 0 1 10/26/2022 28 7 6 1 1 6 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Lopez or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.