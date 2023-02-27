The Ottawa Senators (28-26-4) will host the Detroit Red Wings (28-22-8) on Monday, with the Senators coming off a victory and the Red Wings off a loss.

You can turn on ESPN+, TSN5, RDS2, and BSDETX to watch as the Senators and the Red Wings square off.

Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN5, RDS2, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Red Wings vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/31/2022 Red Wings Senators 4-2 DET
12/17/2022 Red Wings Senators 6-3 OTT

Red Wings Stats & Trends

  • The Red Wings give up 3.1 goals per game (181 in total), 14th in the NHL.
  • The Red Wings' 177 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 22nd in the league.
  • In their last 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 33 goals over that span.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Dylan Larkin 57 22 35 57 33 43 53.7%
Filip Hronek 58 9 28 37 29 11 -
Dominik Kubalik 57 16 21 37 14 11 50%
David Perron 58 14 23 37 26 27 25%
Lucas Raymond 50 15 18 33 18 21 33.3%

Senators Stats & Trends

  • The Senators have allowed 185 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 16th in league play in goals against.
  • The Senators rank 24th in the NHL with 175 goals scored (3.0 per game).
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Senators have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Senators have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 35 goals during that time.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Brady Tkachuk 58 24 37 61 40 19 47.7%
Tim Stützle 54 26 33 59 42 40 38.8%
Claude Giroux 58 23 30 53 25 35 59.4%
Alex DeBrincat 58 19 30 49 26 31 63.6%
Drake Batherson 58 18 30 48 28 26 35.5%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.