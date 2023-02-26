Michigan vs. Wisconsin Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the Michigan Wolverines (21-7) and Wisconsin Badgers (10-19) matching up at Kohl Center has a projected final score of 77-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Michigan, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.
The Wolverines are coming off of a 71-53 win against Rutgers in their last game on Thursday.
Michigan vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Michigan vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan 77, Wisconsin 63
Michigan Schedule Analysis
- The Wolverines' best win of the season came in a 76-68 victory versus the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels on December 20.
- The Wolverines have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (seven).
Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-58 over South Florida (No. 28) on November 26
- 84-75 over Baylor (No. 32) on November 27
- 80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 42) on January 10
- 76-59 on the road over Nebraska (No. 49) on December 28
- 80-75 at home over Nebraska (No. 49) on February 12
Michigan Performance Insights
- The Wolverines have a +354 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.6 points per game. They're putting up 75 points per game, 37th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.4 per contest to rank 125th in college basketball.
- In conference action, Michigan is averaging fewer points (73.4 per game) than it is overall (75) in 2022-23.
- The Wolverines are putting up more points at home (78.6 per game) than on the road (70.9).
- Michigan is conceding more points at home (63.6 per game) than away (60.7).
- Over their past 10 games, the Wolverines are putting up 72 points per game, three fewer points than their season average (75).
