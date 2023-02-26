The Milwaukee Bucks, with Brook Lopez, face the Phoenix Suns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, a 128-99 win against the Heat, Lopez tallied 17 points and seven rebounds.

With prop bets available for Lopez, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.6 15.0 Rebounds 6.5 6.5 8.0 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA 23.5 22.3 24.3 PR 22.5 21.1 23 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Brook Lopez's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 11.9% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.9 per contest.

Lopez is averaging 4.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Lopez's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 101.9 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Suns are ranked fourth in the league, giving up 111.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Suns have allowed 43 rebounds per contest, which puts them 11th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Suns are fifth in the NBA, giving up 23.6 per game.

Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the third-ranked squad in the league.

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Lopez or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.