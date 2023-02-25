Saturday's game that pits the Western Michigan Broncos (10-16) versus the Ohio Bobcats (6-20) at University Arena has a projected final score of 70-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Michigan, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Broncos are coming off of an 80-49 loss to Ball State in their last game on Wednesday.

Western Michigan vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Western Michigan vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Michigan 70, Ohio 64

Western Michigan Schedule Analysis

On November 22, the Broncos registered their signature win of the season, a 62-54 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 175) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Broncos are 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Western Michigan is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most losses.

Western Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 at home over Akron (No. 184) on February 4

79-70 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 196) on January 11

77-67 at home over Indiana State (No. 229) on December 10

68-56 at home over Buffalo (No. 250) on January 21

71-60 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 283) on January 14

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Western Michigan Performance Insights