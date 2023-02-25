Saturday's game features the Northern Kentucky Norse (16-12) and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-16) clashing at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-60 victory for heavily favored Northern Kentucky according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Golden Grizzlies' most recent contest on Thursday ended in an 83-75 loss to Wright State.

Oakland vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Oakland vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Kentucky 74, Oakland 60

Oakland Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Golden Grizzlies beat the Northern Kentucky Norse 74-67 on January 13.

Oakland 2022-23 Best Wins

74-67 at home over Akron (No. 184) on November 7

74-71 at home over Milwaukee (No. 237) on February 3

82-74 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 251) on December 17

66-64 on the road over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 261) on December 4

71-60 at home over Central Michigan (No. 283) on November 12

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Oakland Performance Insights