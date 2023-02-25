Michigan State vs. Iowa: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 25
The Iowa Hawkeyes (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) hope to build on a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Michigan State Spartans (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Iowa vs. Michigan State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Michigan State vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Michigan State vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa (-5.5)
|145.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Iowa (-5.5)
|145
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|Iowa (-5)
|144.5
|-227
|+185
|Tipico
|Iowa (-5.5)
|145.5
|-
|-
Michigan State vs. Iowa Betting Trends
- Michigan State has compiled a 13-12-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Spartans have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Iowa has covered 12 times in 25 matchups with a spread this season.
- A total of 13 out of the Hawkeyes' 25 games this season have hit the over.
Michigan State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Spartans have had the 58th-biggest change this season, dropping from +6000 at the beginning to +10000.
- With odds of +10000, Michigan State has been given a 1% chance of winning the national championship.
