How to Watch Michigan State vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) will be attempting to extend a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the Michigan State Spartans (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.
In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Michigan State vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points fewer than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Hawkeyes have averaged.
- Michigan State has compiled an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.8% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 283rd.
- The Spartans put up an average of 68.5 points per game, just 4.8 fewer points than the 73.3 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
- When Michigan State allows fewer than 79.3 points, it is 17-7.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison
- Michigan State averages 69.6 points per game at home, and 63.7 on the road.
- The Spartans allow 60.2 points per game at home, and 68.1 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Michigan State drains fewer treys on the road (4.9 per game) than at home (8.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (33.3%) than at home (40.6%) too.
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Ohio State
|W 62-41
|Value City Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Michigan
|L 84-72
|Crisler Center
|2/21/2023
|Indiana
|W 80-65
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|2/25/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/28/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|3/4/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.