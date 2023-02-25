Saturday's contest that pits the Kent State Golden Flashes (18-8) versus the Eastern Michigan Eagles (14-12) at George Gervin GameAbove Center has a projected final score of 70-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kent State. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Eagles head into this matchup following a 61-57 win over Buffalo on Thursday.

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 70, Eastern Michigan 61

Eastern Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Eagles took down the No. 172-ranked (according to our computer rankings) IUPUI Jaguars, 71-49, on November 23, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Eastern Michigan has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (12).

Eastern Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

73-55 at home over North Dakota State (No. 177) on December 1

66-61 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 196) on January 21

51-44 on the road over Xavier (No. 231) on December 17

68-58 at home over Western Michigan (No. 251) on February 11

62-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 251) on January 25

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights