Saturday's contest between the Northern Illinois Huskies (14-12) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-20) at NIU Convocation Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-64 and heavily favors Northern Illinois to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Chippewas lost their most recent outing 80-72 against Bowling Green on Wednesday.

Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Illinois 75, Central Michigan 64

Central Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Chippewas' best win this season came against the North Dakota State Bison, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 177) in our computer rankings. The Chippewas took home the 66-65 win at home on December 3.

Central Michigan has the most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (eight).

Central Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

79-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 196) on January 4

72-71 at home over Buffalo (No. 250) on February 11

83-80 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 253) on February 15

69-66 at home over Ohio (No. 289) on January 25

80-62 at home over Chicago State (No. 356) on January 1

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Central Michigan Performance Insights