The Milwaukee Bucks (41-17), on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, will try to extend a 12-game winning stretch when hosting the Miami Heat (32-27). This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Friday, February 24, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Bucks (-1) - -115 -105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Bucks (-1.5) - -120 +100 Bet on this game with Tipico

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Bucks' +187 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.8 points per game (13th in the NBA) while allowing 111.6 per contest (sixth in the league).
  • The Heat put up 108.3 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 108.3 per contest (second in NBA). They have a +2 scoring differential.
  • Milwaukee has won 32 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 26 times.
  • Miami has covered 21 times in 59 games with a spread this year.

Bucks and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Bucks +550 +220 -
Heat +6000 +2000 -900

