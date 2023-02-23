The New York Rangers (off a loss in their most recent game) and the Detroit Red Wings (off a victory) will meet on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Watch along on ESPN+, BSDET, and MSG as the Rangers and the Red Wings hit the ice.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/10/2022 Red Wings Rangers 8-2 NYR 11/6/2022 Rangers Red Wings 3-2 (F/OT) DET

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 177 goals conceded (3.2 per game) is 17th in the NHL.

The Red Wings' 173 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 20th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that span.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 55 22 34 56 31 41 53.7% Filip Hronek 56 8 28 36 28 11 - Dominik Kubalik 55 16 20 36 14 10 50% David Perron 56 14 21 35 25 25 0% Lucas Raymond 50 15 18 33 18 21 33.3%

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have conceded 154 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers rank 11th in the league with 189 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Rangers are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) over that stretch.

Rangers Key Players