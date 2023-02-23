Oakland vs. Wright State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Thursday's contest between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-15) and the Wright State Raiders (5-23) at Wright State University Nutter Center should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-69, with Oakland taking home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Golden Grizzlies head into this matchup on the heels of a 66-65 victory against Detroit Mercy on Monday.
Oakland vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Oakland vs. Wright State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oakland 70, Wright State 69
Oakland Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Golden Grizzlies defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse 74-67 on January 13.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Raiders are 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 84th-most losses.
Oakland 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-67 at home over Akron (No. 187) on November 7
- 66-64 on the road over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 253) on December 4
- 74-71 at home over Milwaukee (No. 254) on February 3
- 82-74 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 264) on December 17
- 71-60 at home over Central Michigan (No. 286) on November 12
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Oakland Performance Insights
- The Golden Grizzlies put up 64.5 points per game (192nd in college basketball) while giving up 70.9 per outing (324th in college basketball). They have a -171 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.4 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Oakland has averaged 62.7 points per game in Horizon action, and 64.5 overall.
- At home, the Golden Grizzlies score 69.4 points per game. Away, they score 57.2.
- In 2022-23 Oakland is allowing 7.2 fewer points per game at home (67.6) than away (74.8).
- The Golden Grizzlies are scoring 63.3 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 1.2 fewer points than their average for the season (64.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.