Thursday's contest between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (12-15) and the Wright State Raiders (5-23) at Wright State University Nutter Center should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-69, with Oakland taking home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Golden Grizzlies head into this matchup on the heels of a 66-65 victory against Detroit Mercy on Monday.

Oakland vs. Wright State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Oakland vs. Wright State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Oakland 70, Wright State 69

Oakland Schedule Analysis

  • In their signature win of the season, the Golden Grizzlies defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse 74-67 on January 13.
  • When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Raiders are 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 84th-most losses.

Oakland 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 74-67 at home over Akron (No. 187) on November 7
  • 66-64 on the road over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 253) on December 4
  • 74-71 at home over Milwaukee (No. 254) on February 3
  • 82-74 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 264) on December 17
  • 71-60 at home over Central Michigan (No. 286) on November 12

Oakland Performance Insights

  • The Golden Grizzlies put up 64.5 points per game (192nd in college basketball) while giving up 70.9 per outing (324th in college basketball). They have a -171 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.4 points per game.
  • In 2022-23, Oakland has averaged 62.7 points per game in Horizon action, and 64.5 overall.
  • At home, the Golden Grizzlies score 69.4 points per game. Away, they score 57.2.
  • In 2022-23 Oakland is allowing 7.2 fewer points per game at home (67.6) than away (74.8).
  • The Golden Grizzlies are scoring 63.3 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 1.2 fewer points than their average for the season (64.5).

