The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-17) will attempt to end a five-game road losing skid at the Michigan Wolverines (20-7) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan vs. Rutgers Scoring Comparison

The Scarlet Knights put up only 1.5 more points per game (64.2) than the Wolverines allow (62.7).

Rutgers is 10-4 when giving up fewer than 75.2 points.

Rutgers is 9-5 when it scores more than 62.7 points.

The 75.2 points per game the Wolverines average are only 1.2 more points than the Scarlet Knights allow (74.0).

Michigan has a 15-2 record when scoring more than 74.0 points.

Michigan has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.2 points.

The Wolverines are making 47.2% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Scarlet Knights concede to opponents (50.8%).

Michigan Schedule