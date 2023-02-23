Thursday's game that pits the Northern Kentucky Norse (15-12) versus the Detroit Mercy Titans (5-22) at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-55 in favor of Northern Kentucky, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Titans' last outing was a 66-65 loss to Oakland on Monday.

Detroit Mercy vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Detroit Mercy vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Northern Kentucky 75, Detroit Mercy 55

Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis

  • The Titans picked up their best win of the season on February 16, when they beat the IUPUI Jaguars, who rank No. 174 in our computer rankings, 57-48.
  • Detroit Mercy has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (10).

Detroit Mercy 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 61-55 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 287) on February 9
  • 64-58 at home over Robert Morris (No. 287) on January 7
  • 70-65 at home over Canisius (No. 320) on November 13

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

  • The Titans are being outscored by 16.4 points per game, with a -443 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.6 points per game (335th in college basketball), and allow 72.0 per outing (334th in college basketball).
  • Detroit Mercy has averaged 2 fewer points in Horizon play (53.6) than overall (55.6).
  • The Titans are putting up more points at home (62.1 per game) than away (48.7).
  • At home, Detroit Mercy allows 72.2 points per game. Away, it allows 71.8.
  • In their last 10 games, the Titans are scoring 59.4 points per contest, 3.8 more than their season average (55.6).

