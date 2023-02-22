Wednesday's contest that pits the Ball State Cardinals (22-5) versus the Western Michigan Broncos (10-15) at John E. Worthen Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-60 in favor of Ball State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on February 22.

The Broncos' last game was a 65-53 loss to Bowling Green on Saturday.

Western Michigan vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

Western Michigan vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 78, Western Michigan 60

Western Michigan Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Broncos beat the Youngstown State Penguins at home on November 22 by a score of 62-54.

The Broncos have six losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Western Michigan is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Cardinals are 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the 61st-most wins.

Western Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

79-70 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 174) on January 11

76-71 at home over Akron (No. 187) on February 4

77-67 at home over Indiana State (No. 228) on December 10

68-56 at home over Buffalo (No. 253) on January 21

68-57 on the road over Ohio (No. 284) on January 18

Western Michigan Performance Insights