Wednesday's contest between the Eastern Michigan Eagles (13-12) and Buffalo Bulls (9-14) matching up at George Gervin GameAbove Center has a projected final score of 67-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Michigan, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Eagles are coming off of an 84-64 loss to Toledo in their last outing on Saturday.

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Michigan 67, Buffalo 62

Eastern Michigan Schedule Analysis

When the Eagles defeated the IUPUI Jaguars, who are ranked No. 173 in our computer rankings, on November 23 by a score of 71-49, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

Eastern Michigan has 11 wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.

Eastern Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 174) on January 21

73-55 at home over North Dakota State (No. 178) on December 1

51-44 on the road over Xavier (No. 225) on December 17

68-58 at home over Western Michigan (No. 241) on February 11

62-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 241) on January 25

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights