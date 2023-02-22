Wednesday's game at McGuirk Arena has the Bowling Green Falcons (23-3) taking on the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-19) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 22). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 80-60 victory for heavily favored Bowling Green.

The Chippewas are coming off of an 83-75 loss to Ohio in their most recent game on Saturday.

Central Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Central Michigan vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 80, Central Michigan 60

Central Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Chippewas took down the Northern Illinois Huskies in a 79-62 win on January 4. It was their signature victory of the season.

Central Michigan has seven losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

Central Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

66-65 at home over North Dakota State (No. 178) on December 3

72-71 at home over Buffalo (No. 253) on February 11

83-80 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 264) on February 15

69-66 at home over Ohio (No. 284) on January 25

80-62 at home over Chicago State (No. 357) on January 1

Central Michigan Performance Insights