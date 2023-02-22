Central Michigan vs. Bowling Green Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game at McGuirk Arena has the Bowling Green Falcons (23-3) taking on the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-19) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 22). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 80-60 victory for heavily favored Bowling Green.
The Chippewas are coming off of an 83-75 loss to Ohio in their most recent game on Saturday.
Central Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Central Michigan vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 80, Central Michigan 60
Central Michigan Schedule Analysis
- The Chippewas took down the Northern Illinois Huskies in a 79-62 win on January 4. It was their signature victory of the season.
- Central Michigan has seven losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.
Central Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-65 at home over North Dakota State (No. 178) on December 3
- 72-71 at home over Buffalo (No. 253) on February 11
- 83-80 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 264) on February 15
- 69-66 at home over Ohio (No. 284) on January 25
- 80-62 at home over Chicago State (No. 357) on January 1
Central Michigan Performance Insights
- The Chippewas' -254 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 64.1 points per game (199th in college basketball) while allowing 74.2 per outing (350th in college basketball).
- In conference matchups, Central Michigan averages more points per game (67.2) than its season average (64.1).
- The Chippewas are putting up 66.3 points per game this season at home, which is two more points than they're averaging away from home (64.3).
- Central Michigan allows 71.7 points per game at home this season, compared to 77.6 on the road.
- On offense, the Chippewas have picked up their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 67.1 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 64.1 they've put up over the course of this year.
