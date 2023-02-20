Monday's game features the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-15) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (5-21) squaring off at Athletics Center O'rena (on February 20) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-60 win for Oakland.

The Golden Grizzlies head into this contest following an 87-73 loss to IUPUI on Saturday.

Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 70, Detroit Mercy 60

Oakland Schedule Analysis

The Golden Grizzlies captured their signature win of the season on January 13, when they defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse, who rank No. 152 in our computer rankings, 74-67.

Oakland 2022-23 Best Wins

74-67 at home over Akron (No. 187) on November 7

74-71 at home over Milwaukee (No. 247) on February 3

66-64 on the road over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 254) on December 4

82-74 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 264) on December 17

71-60 at home over Central Michigan (No. 287) on November 12

Oakland Performance Insights