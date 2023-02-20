Monday's game between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-15) and Detroit Mercy Titans (5-21) going head to head at Athletics Center O'rena has a projected final score of 70-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oakland, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 20.

The Titans won their most recent game 57-48 against IUPUI on Thursday.

Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 70, Detroit Mercy 60

Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis

The Titans' best win this season came in a 57-48 victory against the IUPUI Jaguars on February 16.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Detroit Mercy is 4-9 (.308%) -- tied for the 27th-most defeats.

Detroit Mercy 2022-23 Best Wins

64-58 at home over Robert Morris (No. 291) on January 7

61-55 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 291) on February 9

70-65 at home over Canisius (No. 320) on November 13

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights