Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Bowling Green Falcons (22-3) versus the Western Michigan Broncos (10-14) at University Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-62 in favor of Bowling Green, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Broncos lost their last game 75-44 against Toledo on Wednesday.
Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan
Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 77, Western Michigan 62
Western Michigan Schedule Analysis
- The Broncos' best win this season came in a 62-54 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins on November 22.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Broncos are 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.
- Western Michigan has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (four).
Western Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 at home over Akron (No. 165) on February 4
- 79-70 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 187) on January 11
- 77-67 at home over Indiana State (No. 217) on December 10
- 68-56 at home over Buffalo (No. 244) on January 21
- 71-60 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 281) on January 14
Western Michigan Performance Insights
- The Broncos have been outscored by 6.3 points per game (scoring 63.4 points per game to rank 216th in college basketball while giving up 69.7 per outing to rank 303rd in college basketball) and have a -152 scoring differential overall.
- With 60.4 points per game in MAC contests, Western Michigan is averaging 3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (63.4 PPG).
- In home games, the Broncos are scoring 7.9 more points per game (68) than they are on the road (60.1).
- In 2022-23, Western Michigan is giving up 63.2 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 74.4.
- In their last 10 games, the Broncos have been scoring 58.3 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 63.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
