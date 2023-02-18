Saturday's contest that pits the Bowling Green Falcons (22-3) versus the Western Michigan Broncos (10-14) at University Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-62 in favor of Bowling Green, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Broncos lost their last game 75-44 against Toledo on Wednesday.

Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 77, Western Michigan 62

Western Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Broncos' best win this season came in a 62-54 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins on November 22.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Broncos are 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.

Western Michigan has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (four).

Western Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 at home over Akron (No. 165) on February 4

79-70 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 187) on January 11

77-67 at home over Indiana State (No. 217) on December 10

68-56 at home over Buffalo (No. 244) on January 21

71-60 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 281) on January 14

Western Michigan Performance Insights