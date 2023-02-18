Oakland vs. IUPUI Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Saturday's game that pits the IUPUI Jaguars (14-12) versus the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-14) at Athletics Center O'rena has a projected final score of 71-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of IUPUI, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 2:00 PM on February 18.
In their last time out, the Golden Grizzlies lost 74-43 to Robert Morris on Saturday.
Oakland vs. IUPUI Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Oakland vs. IUPUI Score Prediction
- Prediction: IUPUI 71, Oakland 67
Oakland Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Grizzlies' signature win this season came against the Northern Kentucky Norse, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 143) in our computer rankings. The Golden Grizzlies secured the 74-67 win at home on January 13.
Oakland 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-67 at home over Akron (No. 165) on November 7
- 66-64 on the road over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 258) on December 4
- 74-71 at home over Milwaukee (No. 262) on February 3
- 82-74 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 266) on December 17
- 71-60 at home over Central Michigan (No. 281) on November 12
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Oakland Performance Insights
- The Golden Grizzlies average 64.1 points per game (200th in college basketball) while allowing 70.4 per contest (315th in college basketball). They have a -158 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 6.3 points per game.
- Oakland is averaging 61.9 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 2.2 fewer points per game than its overall average (64.1).
- When playing at home, the Golden Grizzlies are posting 12.2 more points per game (69.4) than they are away from home (57.2).
- In 2022-23, Oakland is ceding 66.1 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 74.8.
- The Golden Grizzlies have averaged 64.1 points per game over their last 10 contests, the same amount they've racked up on average this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.