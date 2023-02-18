Saturday's game that pits the IUPUI Jaguars (14-12) versus the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-14) at Athletics Center O'rena has a projected final score of 71-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of IUPUI, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 2:00 PM on February 18.

In their last time out, the Golden Grizzlies lost 74-43 to Robert Morris on Saturday.

Oakland vs. IUPUI Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Oakland vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

  • Prediction: IUPUI 71, Oakland 67

Oakland Schedule Analysis

  • The Golden Grizzlies' signature win this season came against the Northern Kentucky Norse, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 143) in our computer rankings. The Golden Grizzlies secured the 74-67 win at home on January 13.

Oakland 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 74-67 at home over Akron (No. 165) on November 7
  • 66-64 on the road over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 258) on December 4
  • 74-71 at home over Milwaukee (No. 262) on February 3
  • 82-74 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 266) on December 17
  • 71-60 at home over Central Michigan (No. 281) on November 12

Oakland Performance Insights

  • The Golden Grizzlies average 64.1 points per game (200th in college basketball) while allowing 70.4 per contest (315th in college basketball). They have a -158 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 6.3 points per game.
  • Oakland is averaging 61.9 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 2.2 fewer points per game than its overall average (64.1).
  • When playing at home, the Golden Grizzlies are posting 12.2 more points per game (69.4) than they are away from home (57.2).
  • In 2022-23, Oakland is ceding 66.1 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 74.8.
  • The Golden Grizzlies have averaged 64.1 points per game over their last 10 contests, the same amount they've racked up on average this season.

