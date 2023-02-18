Saturday's game that pits the Maryland Terrapins (21-5) versus the Michigan State Spartans (13-12) at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has a projected final score of 76-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Maryland, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on February 18.

The Spartans head into this game after an 81-75 victory over Penn State on Sunday.

Michigan State vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Michigan State vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 76, Michigan State 70

Michigan State Schedule Analysis

The Spartans' best win of the season came in an 83-78 victory versus the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on December 29.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Spartans are 1-9 (.100%) -- tied for the 10th-most losses.

Michigan State 2022-23 Best Wins

81-75 at home over Penn State (No. 97) on February 12

71-64 on the road over Northwestern (No. 131) on January 2

88-63 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 149) on February 8

85-63 at home over Rutgers (No. 170) on January 22

97-49 at home over Western Michigan (No. 232) on November 13

Michigan State Performance Insights