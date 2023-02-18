The Michigan Wolverines (14-12, 8-7 Big Ten) play the Michigan State Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten teams at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on FOX.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Michigan State matchup in this article.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan How to Watch on TV: FOX

Michigan vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Michigan has put together a 12-13-1 ATS record so far this year.

In the Wolverines' 26 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

Michigan State has put together a 12-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of 11 Spartans games this year have hit the over.

Michigan Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Michigan is 49th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), much higher than its computer rankings (61st).

Bookmakers have moved the Wolverines' national championship odds down from +3500 at the start of the season to +20000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 28th-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Michigan has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

