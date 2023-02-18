Michigan vs. Michigan State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
The Michigan Wolverines (14-12, 8-7 Big Ten) play the Michigan State Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten teams at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on FOX.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Michigan State matchup in this article.
Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Michigan vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-2.5)
|134.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Michigan (-2)
|134.5
|-135
|+115
|Tipico
|Michigan (-2.5)
|134.5
|-135
|+115
Michigan vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Michigan has put together a 12-13-1 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Wolverines' 26 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
- Michigan State has put together a 12-11-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of 11 Spartans games this year have hit the over.
Michigan Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Michigan is 49th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), much higher than its computer rankings (61st).
- Bookmakers have moved the Wolverines' national championship odds down from +3500 at the start of the season to +20000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 28th-biggest change.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Michigan has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.
