The Seattle Kraken (31-18-6) host the Detroit Red Wings (26-20-8), who have won five in a row, on Saturday, February 18 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSDET.

In the past 10 games, the Red Wings are 7-3-0 while totaling 32 goals against 23 goals allowed. On 33 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored nine goals (27.3%).

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will take home the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Red Wings vs. Kraken Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Kraken 4, Red Wings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-170)

Kraken (-170) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-1.5)

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings (26-20-8 overall) have posted a record of 6-8-14 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

Detroit has earned 19 points (7-5-5) in its 17 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Red Wings scored only one goal in seven games and they lost every time.

Detroit has seven points (2-5-3) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Red Wings have scored more than two goals in 35 games, earning 53 points from those contests.

Detroit has scored a lone power-play goal in 20 games this season and has recorded 25 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Detroit is 12-8-4 (28 points).

The Red Wings' opponents have had more shots in 27 games. The Red Wings finished 14-9-4 in those matchups (32 points).

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 4th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.11 19th 16th 3.07 Goals Allowed 3.19 19th 23rd 29.9 Shots 29 27th 3rd 27.9 Shots Allowed 31.1 13th 21st 20.4% Power Play % 21.9% 14th 31st 71.6% Penalty Kill % 77.7% 18th

Red Wings vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSDET

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSDET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

