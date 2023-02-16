How to Watch the Michigan vs. Indiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 16
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of hot squads square off when the Indiana Hoosiers (24-1) host the Michigan Wolverines (20-5) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The Hoosiers are putting their 12-game winning streak on the line versus the Wolverines, winners of four in a row.
Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
Michigan vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison
- The Wolverines' 76.7 points per game are 16.4 more points than the 60.3 the Hoosiers allow.
- Michigan has a 20-3 record when allowing fewer than 81.6 points.
- Michigan is 20-4 when it scores more than 60.3 points.
- The Hoosiers average 19.5 more points per game (81.6) than the Wolverines allow (62.1).
- Indiana has a 24-1 record when putting up more than 62.1 points.
- Indiana's record is 21-0 when it allows fewer than 76.7 points.
- The Hoosiers shoot 50.2% from the field, 10.6% higher than the Wolverines allow defensively.
- The Wolverines make 47.8% of their shots from the field, 9.3% higher than the Hoosiers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|Illinois
|W 74-57
|Crisler Center
|2/5/2023
|@ Michigan State
|W 77-67
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|2/12/2023
|Nebraska
|W 80-75
|Crisler Center
|2/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|2/20/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Crisler Center
|2/23/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|Crisler Center
