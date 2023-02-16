Thursday's game at Assembly Hall has the Indiana Hoosiers (24-1) going head to head against the Michigan Wolverines (20-5) at 8:30 PM ET on February 16. Our computer prediction projects a 75-66 win for Indiana, who are favored by our model.

The Wolverines enter this contest following an 80-75 win over Nebraska on Sunday.

Michigan vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 75, Michigan 66

Michigan Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels on December 20, the Wolverines notched their signature win of the season, a 76-68 victory.

The Wolverines have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (seven).

Michigan has three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Hoosiers are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 52nd-most victories.

Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

84-75 over Baylor (No. 25) on November 27

63-58 over South Florida (No. 32) on November 26

80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 41) on January 10

76-64 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on December 1

74-57 at home over Illinois (No. 49) on February 2

