Thursday's contest that pits the IUPUI Jaguars (14-11) versus the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-21) at Calihan Hall has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-48 in favor of IUPUI, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Titans head into this game following a 72-67 loss to Youngstown State on Saturday.

Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: IUPUI 77, Detroit Mercy 48

Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis

On February 9, the Titans claimed their signature win of the season, a 61-55 victory over the Robert Morris Colonials, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 270) in our computer rankings.

The Titans have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (nine).

Detroit Mercy has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (nine).

Detroit Mercy 2022-23 Best Wins

64-58 at home over Robert Morris (No. 270) on January 7

70-65 at home over Canisius (No. 331) on November 13

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights