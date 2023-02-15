Wednesday's contest between the Toledo Rockets (19-4) and the Western Michigan Broncos (10-13) at University Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-60, with heavily favored Toledo taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

The Broncos lost their most recent matchup 68-58 against Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

Western Michigan vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Western Michigan vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 70, Western Michigan 60

Western Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Broncos' best win this season came in a 68-56 victory on January 21 over the Buffalo Bulls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 57) in our computer rankings.

Western Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 at home over Akron (No. 147) on February 4

68-57 on the road over Ohio (No. 155) on January 18

62-54 at home over Youngstown State (No. 168) on November 22

79-70 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on January 11

77-67 at home over Indiana State (No. 224) on December 10

Western Michigan Performance Insights