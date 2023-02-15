The IUPUI Jaguars (4-23, 1-15 Horizon) will attempt to halt a 14-game road losing skid at the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-16, 9-7 Horizon) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Oakland vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Oakland Stats Insights

The Golden Grizzlies are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Jaguars allow to opponents.

Oakland has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 350th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Grizzlies sit at 298th.

The Golden Grizzlies record 73 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 76.1 the Jaguars give up.

Oakland has a 6-3 record when scoring more than 76.1 points.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison

Oakland is scoring 79.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 9.9 more points than it is averaging in road games (69.6).

Defensively the Golden Grizzlies have been better in home games this year, allowing 74.2 points per game, compared to 75.9 away from home.

Oakland is averaging 7.5 treys per game with a 32.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.1 more threes and 2.6% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.4 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).

