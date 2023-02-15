Eastern Michigan vs. Akron Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game at James A. Rhodes Arena has the Akron Zips (14-9) squaring off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (13-10) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-61 victory as our model heavily favors Akron.
In their last matchup on Saturday, the Eagles claimed a 68-58 victory over Western Michigan.
Eastern Michigan vs. Akron Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Eastern Michigan vs. Akron Score Prediction
- Prediction: Akron 74, Eastern Michigan 61
Eastern Michigan Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles captured their signature win of the season on November 23, when they grabbed a 71-49 victory over the IUPUI Jaguars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 58) in our computer rankings.
Eastern Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on January 21
- 68-58 at home over Western Michigan (No. 177) on February 11
- 62-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 177) on January 25
- 73-55 at home over North Dakota State (No. 208) on December 1
- 68-67 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 245) on January 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Eastern Michigan Performance Insights
- The Eagles put up 64 points per game (200th in college basketball) while giving up 64 per contest (172nd in college basketball). They have a 0 scoring differential.
- Eastern Michigan scores fewer points in conference action (61.8 per game) than overall (64).
- The Eagles are scoring more points at home (66 per game) than on the road (62.9).
- At home, Eastern Michigan gives up 63.9 points per game. Away, it gives up the same number.
- While the Eagles are scoring 64 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, tallying 61 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.