Central Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest features the Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-16) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-18) clashing at McGuirk Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 69-66 win for Miami (OH) according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
In their last matchup on Saturday, the Chippewas claimed a 72-71 victory against Buffalo.
Central Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Central Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Miami (OH) 69, Central Michigan 66
Central Michigan Schedule Analysis
- The Chippewas' signature win this season came in a 72-71 victory on February 11 over the Buffalo Bulls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 57) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Central Michigan is 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 10th-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Chippewas are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 18th-most defeats.
Central Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-66 at home over Ohio (No. 155) on January 25
- 79-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on January 4
- 66-65 at home over North Dakota State (No. 208) on December 3
- 80-62 at home over Chicago State (No. 323) on January 1
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Central Michigan Performance Insights
- The Chippewas' -249 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 62.8 points per game (227th in college basketball) while allowing 73.6 per outing (347th in college basketball).
- In conference matchups, Central Michigan tallies more points per game (65.3) than its season average (62.8).
- Offensively the Chippewas have played better at home this year, scoring 64.8 points per game, compared to 63.2 per game in road games.
- Central Michigan is surrendering 70.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 6.2 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (77.1).
- The Chippewas' offense has been better over their last 10 games, racking up 64.1 points per contest compared to the 62.8 they've averaged this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.