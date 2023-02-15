Wednesday's contest features the Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-16) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-18) clashing at McGuirk Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 69-66 win for Miami (OH) according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Chippewas claimed a 72-71 victory against Buffalo.

Central Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Central Michigan vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (OH) 69, Central Michigan 66

Central Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Chippewas' signature win this season came in a 72-71 victory on February 11 over the Buffalo Bulls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 57) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Central Michigan is 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 10th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Chippewas are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 18th-most defeats.

Central Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

69-66 at home over Ohio (No. 155) on January 25

79-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on January 4

66-65 at home over North Dakota State (No. 208) on December 3

80-62 at home over Chicago State (No. 323) on January 1

Central Michigan Performance Insights