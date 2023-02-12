The Michigan Wolverines (19-5) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-10) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Crisler Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Michigan vs. Nebraska Scoring Comparison

The Cornhuskers score 8.7 more points per game (70.2) than the Wolverines allow (61.5).

Nebraska has a 13-6 record when giving up fewer than 76.5 points.

When it scores more than 61.5 points, Nebraska is 14-5.

The Wolverines record 76.5 points per game, 13 more points than the 63.5 the Cornhuskers give up.

Michigan is 18-4 when scoring more than 63.5 points.

Michigan's record is 17-1 when it gives up fewer than 70.2 points.

The Wolverines are making 47.6% of their shots from the field, 8% higher than the Cornhuskers allow to opponents (39.6%).

Michigan Schedule