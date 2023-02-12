Michigan vs. Nebraska Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest at Crisler Center has the Michigan Wolverines (19-5) matching up with the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-10) at 1:00 PM (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a 71-66 victory for Michigan, who is a small favorite based on our model.
In their last outing on Sunday, the Wolverines earned a 77-67 victory over Michigan State.
Michigan vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Michigan vs. Nebraska Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan 71, Nebraska 66
Michigan Schedule Analysis
- The Wolverines' best win of the season came in a 76-68 victory versus the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels on December 20.
- The Wolverines have five wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.
- Michigan has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).
Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-75 over Baylor (No. 7) on November 27
- 76-59 on the road over Nebraska (No. 29) on December 28
- 63-58 over South Florida (No. 24/AP Poll)) on November 26
- 76-64 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on December 1
- 77-66 at home over Northwestern (No. 61) on December 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Michigan Performance Insights
- The Wolverines are outscoring opponents by 15 points per game with a +360 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.5 points per game (33rd in college basketball) and give up 61.5 per outing (106th in college basketball).
- Offensively, Michigan is tallying 75.6 points per game this year in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (76.5 points per game) is 0.9 PPG higher.
- The Wolverines post 80.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 73 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.8 points per contest.
- Michigan is giving up 62.6 points per game this year at home, which is 2.7 more points than it is allowing away from home (59.9).
- The Wolverines have seen an increase in scoring recently, racking up 77.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.8 points more than the 76.5 they've scored this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.