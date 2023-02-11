Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's contest at George Gervin GameAbove Center has the Western Michigan Broncos (10-12) going head-to-head against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (12-10) at 5:00 PM (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a 68-64 victory for Western Michigan, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Broncos dropped their last outing 71-53 against Miami (OH) on Wednesday.
Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Western Michigan 68, Eastern Michigan 64
Western Michigan Schedule Analysis
- The Broncos took down the Buffalo Bulls (No. 57-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 68-56 win on January 21 -- their best victory of the season.
Western Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 at home over Akron (No. 147) on February 4
- 68-57 on the road over Ohio (No. 155) on January 18
- 62-54 at home over Youngstown State (No. 168) on November 22
- 79-70 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on January 11
- 77-67 at home over Indiana State (No. 224) on December 10
Western Michigan Performance Insights
- The Broncos have a -111 scoring differential, falling short by five points per game. They're putting up 64.5 points per game, 195th in college basketball, and are giving up 69.5 per outing to rank 300th in college basketball.
- In MAC games, Western Michigan has averaged 2.4 fewer points (62.1) than overall (64.5) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Broncos are averaging 10.5 more points per game at home (70.7) than away (60.2).
- At home Western Michigan is conceding 61.9 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than it is on the road (74.8).
- The Broncos have performed worse offensively over their last 10 games, averaging 63 points per contest, 1.5 fewer points their than season average of 64.5.
