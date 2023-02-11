Saturday's contest at George Gervin GameAbove Center has the Western Michigan Broncos (10-12) going head-to-head against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (12-10) at 5:00 PM (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a 68-64 victory for Western Michigan, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Broncos dropped their last outing 71-53 against Miami (OH) on Wednesday.

Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Michigan 68, Eastern Michigan 64

Western Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Broncos took down the Buffalo Bulls (No. 57-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 68-56 win on January 21 -- their best victory of the season.

Western Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 at home over Akron (No. 147) on February 4

68-57 on the road over Ohio (No. 155) on January 18

62-54 at home over Youngstown State (No. 168) on November 22

79-70 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on January 11

77-67 at home over Indiana State (No. 224) on December 10

Western Michigan Performance Insights