Saturday's contest that pits the Indiana Hoosiers (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) against the Michigan Wolverines (14-10, 8-5 Big Ten) at Crisler Center has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-71 in favor of Indiana. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 11.

There is no line set for the game.

Michigan vs. Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 73, Michigan 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan vs. Indiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana (-0.6)

Indiana (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.1

Michigan's record against the spread so far this season is 11-11-0, and Indiana's is 12-7-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Wolverines are 12-10-0 and the Hoosiers are 12-7-0. Michigan is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests, while Indiana has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines' +109 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.2 points per game (131st in college basketball) while giving up 69.6 per contest (187th in college basketball).

The 33.5 rebounds per game Michigan averages rank 98th in the country. Its opponents record 32.9 per outing.

Michigan knocks down 7.9 three-pointers per game (125th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.0. It shoots 35.3% from deep while its opponents hit 31.7% from long range.

The Wolverines' 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 101st in college basketball, and the 90.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 188th in college basketball.

Michigan forces 10.2 turnovers per game (336th in college basketball) while committing 9.6 (10th in college basketball action).

