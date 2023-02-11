How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo on TV or Live Stream - February 11
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
The Toledo Rockets (18-6, 9-2 MAC) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning streak when visiting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-18, 3-8 MAC) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. This game is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN3.
Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV: ESPN3
Eastern Michigan Stats Insights
- The Eagles are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Rockets allow to opponents.
- In games Eastern Michigan shoots higher than 45.8% from the field, it is 2-7 overall.
- The Eagles are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rockets sit at 201st.
- The 74.8 points per game the Eagles score are the same as the Rockets give up.
- When Eastern Michigan totals more than 77.4 points, it is 3-8.
Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, Eastern Michigan averages 70.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 76.8 points per game on the road.
- In home games, the Eagles are ceding 6.4 fewer points per game (77.9) than in away games (84.3).
- Looking at three-pointers, Eastern Michigan has fared worse in home games this year, sinking 5.8 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 per game and a 35% percentage in road games.
Eastern Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/31/2023
|Ohio
|W 90-79
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|2/3/2023
|@ Ball State
|L 91-90
|John E. Worthen Arena
|2/7/2023
|@ Buffalo
|L 102-97
|Alumni Arena
|2/11/2023
|Toledo
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|2/14/2023
|Akron
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|2/17/2023
|@ Kent State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
