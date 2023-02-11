Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Buffalo Bulls (9-11) and Central Michigan Chippewas (4-18) matching up at McGuirk Arena has a projected final score of 79-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Buffalo, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.
In their last time out, the Chippewas lost 68-63 to Kent State on Wednesday.
Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Buffalo 79, Central Michigan 57
Central Michigan Schedule Analysis
- The Chippewas' signature win this season came in a 69-66 victory against the Ohio Bobcats on January 25.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Central Michigan is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.
- The Chippewas have seven losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.
Central Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on January 4
- 66-65 at home over North Dakota State (No. 208) on December 3
- 80-62 at home over Chicago State (No. 323) on January 1
Central Michigan Performance Insights
- The Chippewas are being outscored by 11.3 points per game with a -250 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.4 points per game (231st in college basketball) and give up 73.7 per contest (345th in college basketball).
- On offense, Central Michigan is scoring 64.6 points per game this season in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (62.4 points per game) is 2.2 PPG lower.
- In home games, the Chippewas are posting 0.9 more points per game (64.1) than they are on the road (63.2).
- When playing at home, Central Michigan is giving up 6.2 fewer points per game (70.9) than away from home (77.1).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Chippewas have picked up their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 63.2 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 62.4 they've put up over the course of this year.
