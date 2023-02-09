Cade Meyer and Jalen Moore are two players to watch on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Green Bay Phoenix (3-22, 2-12 Horizon) match up with the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (10-15, 8-6 Horizon) at Kress Events Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch Oakland vs. Green Bay

Game Day: Thursday, February 9

Thursday, February 9 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Kress Events Center

Kress Events Center Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

Oakland's Last Game

In its most recent game, Oakland defeated the Cleveland State on Saturday, 92-89 in OT. Its leading scorer was Moore with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Moore 25 2 7 5 0 0 Trey Townsend 23 17 2 2 4 0 Blake Lampman 22 3 4 2 4 5

Oakland Players to Watch

Trey Townsend tops the Golden Grizzlies in rebounding (8.0 per game), and puts up 16.1 points and 1.6 assists. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.

Keaton Hervey gets the Golden Grizzlies 12.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Blake Lampman gives the Golden Grizzlies 10.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He also averages 2.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Rocket Watts is putting up 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 36.9% of his shots from the field and 28.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)