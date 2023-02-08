Kobe Bufkin is a player to watch when the Michigan Wolverines (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten) meet at Crisler Center on Wednesday. Gametime is slated for 6:30 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on Big Ten Network.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Nebraska

Game Day: Wednesday, February 8

Wednesday, February 8 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: Crisler Center

Crisler Center Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan's Last Game

On Sunday, in its last game, Michigan topped the Ohio State 77-69. With 26 points, Hunter Dickinson was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Hunter Dickinson 26 11 2 0 2 0 Jett Howard 16 2 1 0 0 2 Kobe Bufkin 13 8 5 1 1 2

Michigan Players to Watch

Dickinson leads his team in both points (18.1) and rebounds (8.4) per contest, and also puts up 1.3 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Bufkin is putting up 12.2 points, 3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Jett Howard posts 14.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Dug McDaniel is tops on his squad in assists per contest (3.7), and also averages 6.9 points and 3.2 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Terrance Williams II is averaging 6.8 points, 0.8 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)