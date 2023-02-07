How to Watch Michigan State vs. Maryland on TV or Live Stream - February 7
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Maryland Terrapins (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Michigan State Spartans (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET.
Michigan State vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: ESPN
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
- Michigan State has an 11-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terrapins sit at 154th.
- The 68.3 points per game the Spartans record are 5.8 more points than the Terrapins allow (62.5).
- Michigan State is 13-6 when scoring more than 62.5 points.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison
- Michigan State puts up 69.3 points per game at home, compared to 62.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Spartans are allowing 59.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are allowing 69.7.
- In terms of three-pointers, Michigan State has played better in home games this season, averaging 8.7 three-pointers per game with a 39.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 33% three-point percentage in away games.
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/26/2023
|Iowa
|W 63-61
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/29/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 77-61
|Mackey Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Rutgers
|L 61-55
|Madison Square Garden
|2/7/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|2/12/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|2/15/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
