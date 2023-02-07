The Maryland Terrapins (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Michigan State Spartans (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Michigan State vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

Michigan State has an 11-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.

The Spartans are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terrapins sit at 154th.

The 68.3 points per game the Spartans record are 5.8 more points than the Terrapins allow (62.5).

Michigan State is 13-6 when scoring more than 62.5 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

Michigan State puts up 69.3 points per game at home, compared to 62.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Spartans are allowing 59.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are allowing 69.7.

In terms of three-pointers, Michigan State has played better in home games this season, averaging 8.7 three-pointers per game with a 39.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 33% three-point percentage in away games.

Michigan State Schedule