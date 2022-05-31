Everyone’s Struggle is Real. You Are Not Alone.

Stress, anxiety, depression, past trauma. Everyone’s struggle is different. Everyone’s struggle is real. You are not alone.

That is the message for everyone who may be struggling with mental health issues or thoughts of suicide. Are you concerned about you or someone else who might be at risk of suicide? Here are five signs to look for and steps to take to help:

Look for warning signs. Some common warning signs associated with people who are considering suicide include talking or writing about death, dying or suicide; seeking ways to kill themselves; or directly or indirectly threatening suicide. Show you care. This may look different depending on who you are and your relationship to the person, but let the person know you have noticed something has changed and it matters to you. If appropriate, let them tell you how they are feeling and why. Ask the question. Make sure you both understand whether this problem is about suicide. “Are you thinking about suicide?” Asking this question as directly as this may be extremely helpful. It does not put the idea in someone’s mind who is not already thinking about suicide. Asking as directly as this is often very reassuring to the person in crisis. Restrict access to lethal means. Help the person remove dangerous objects and substances like medications, drugs, or alcohol from the places they live and spend time. Get help. This person may know who they want to talk to (a therapist, their guardian, their partner). You can also call the This person may know who they want to talk to (a therapist, their guardian, their partner). You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 1-800-273-8255

If life has become overwhelming, if you’re struggling with painful emotions, difficult situations, or thoughts of suicide, there is an answer. There is hope. You are not alone.

There are many other resources available, here in Upper Michigan and nationally.

For even more information on mental health and suicide prevention resources, click here.

Finally, don’t give up on yourself. Don’t give up on life.