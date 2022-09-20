Prepare for Winter Winds with Quality Marvin Windows and Doors from Window Outfitters

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Window Outfitters and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Window Outfitters, visit https://window-outfitters.com.

We all know it’s coming--those cold winter winds and gloomy days. Now is the time to make sure you are comfortable at home all year long by checking your windows and doors for any issues.

First, clean your windows and doors to be able to clearly see any signs of deterioration, especially at the seals. Second, check for any gaps or draft spots, including areas of condensation or frost. Don’t panic though, as areas of condensation can often mean that your windows are maintaining the correct temperature inside your home.

If you are noticing issues, it might be time to install new, quality Marvin windows and doors, available through Window Outfitters.

Replacing windows and doors with energy-efficient ones can help reduce your utility bills, but the benefits go much further. Choosing energy-efficient windows and doors makes your home more comfortable, as their performance determines how much heat comes in and escapes out through the windows.

Marvin says that various certification programs, such as those administered by the National Fenestration Rating Council (NFRC) and ENERGY STAR, provide ratings designed to indicate a window or door’s efficiency. Various performance ratings – like U-factor (a measure of total heat flow) and Solar Heat Gain Coefficient (measures how much radiant heat enters your home) – measure a product’s effectiveness in insulating and blocking heat from the sun, among other things.

To obtain ENERGY STAR certification, a window or door must meet a set of requirements that are determined by the U.S. government. Those requirements differ based on geography, meaning a window that’s being installed in Michigan has different requirements than one in Florida.

But, ENERGY STAR ratings aren’t the only determining factor, since every home is unique. A window expert at Window Outfitters can help determine which products will work best for you. Our expertise, efficient processes, and complete product knowledge guarantee that you will avoid the pitfalls most people make when deciding what windows and doors are best for you.

Check out all of the Marvin windows and doors available through Window Outfitters.