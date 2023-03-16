Western Upper Peninsula Health Department: Love your community. Share your thoughts.
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Western Upper Peninsula Health Department and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Western Upper Peninsula Health Department, visit https://www.wupdhd.org/
We want to turn Hope into Resiliency. Take a couple of minutes to fill out the BARCC HOPE Community Survey today. The purpose of the Hope Survey is to gain a better understanding of our community’s ideas, beliefs, experiences, and attitudes as they relate to mental health.
As a thank you for your time, there will be a spot at the end of the survey to submit your email for an entry into a drawing for a $25 Visa gift card from one of our supporting organizations. This is completely optional and will remain confidential.