VFW Reaching Out in Solidarity to Post-911 Veterans

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's veteran community is rampant with emotion and shock due to the recent and abrupt troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Generations of veterans within and around the Michigan Veterans of Foreign Wars community are reaching out in solidarity as the military community tries to sort out complex feelings from a sudden end of the two-decade-long war.

“A lot of silent pauses and trying to process what we are doing,” said Derek Blumke, when asked how he was handling the news coming from Kabul. Blumke is an Afghanistan war veteran and department adjutant for the VFW Department of Michigan.

“My friend John Griffith, a Vietnam veteran, reached out to me, so I asked him how he felt when Saigon fell, said Blumke. “He said he felt betrayed. I don’t know if I’m there yet, I’m still processing it, but it helped me understand that this pain has run deep between multiple generations of veterans.”

Blumke served in Uzbekistan and Afghanistan shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, World Trade Center attacks. He said he lived his entire young adult life invested or connected to the war in and around the Middle East. Now, he works to advocate for veteran issues within the Michigan VFW.

The generational gap between veterans who served in different wars is being bridged with a common understanding of pain and loss.

Blumke said there is no political position to take when feeling these deep emotions and processing the sacrifices made to preserve peace in Afghanistan. Suddenly, that peace is ripped away in a weekend, he added.

“When Saigon fell, I was 25 years old,” said John Griffith, Senior Vice Commander of VFW Michigan, and a Vietnam combat veteran. “Back then, I felt betrayed. I didn’t have the perspective on the war that I do now at 71. The reality is that the situation back in 1975 is the same as it is now. The military didn’t lose the war — politicians did,” remarked Griffith.

Vietnam veterans within the Michigan VFW have been reaching out to Afghanistan veterans as mentors and support systems within the military community. Griffith said it is important to stick together and support one another while dealing with painful moments which war brings to our community.

“The best thing for Vietnam veterans to do now is walk alongside Afghanistan veterans to let them know they did not fail, but rather they held terrorism at bay for 20 years,” Griffith added. “They did their duty, served their country and made a difference. This is the time the Vietnam veterans need to stand up for our younger military connected people.”

The VFW Department of Michigan is a nonprofit organization which serves and advocates for veterans while providing a safe community in which all generations of veterans are welcome. For those looking for more information on how to join or become involved with the VFW or VFW Auxiliary, visit www.vfwmi.vet or call (517) 485-9456.